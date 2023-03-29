29 March 2023

Pc charged with assault of girl, 16, in back of police car

A constable has been charged with assaulting a 16-year-old girl in the back of a police car while she was being detained.

Pc Kevin Markowski, who is a serving officer with Nottinghamshire Police, is accused of assault by beating and non-fatal intentional strangulation of a child, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

The IOPC said the allegations centred on an incident in Arnold, near Nottingham, on August 24, 2022.

The charges came after an investigation by the police watchdog in October, and followed a referral from the constable’s employing force.

Markowski, 46, is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

