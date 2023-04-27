Pc who appeared in TV show denies two charges of sexual activity with a child

A police officer who featured in TV show Call The Cops has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child.

Pc Matthew Tregale, 34, appeared before Bristol Crown Court on Thursday charged with two offences of sexually touching a 15-year-old girl between February and July in 2014.

The court heard the case is expected to be joined with 12 alleged offences Tregale was charged with last year, relating to three women between 2005 and 2021.

Tregale, of Exeter, Devon, previously denied four counts of sexual assault by penetration, two of false imprisonment, attempted rape, and two counts of sexual assault.

The officer, who appeared in the Channel 4 mini-series in 2019, has also pleaded not guilty to putting a person in fear of violence by harassment, and two counts of controlling or coercive behaviour.

On Thursday, he spoke only to confirm his name and reply “not guilty” to the two charges of sexual activity with a child he now faces.

Judge Michael Cullum said a trial, expected to last up to five weeks, would take place next year.

He told Tregale: “This effectively was a catch-up hearing for the new charges which you were aware about and your lawyers were aware about.

“The overwhelming likelihood is that there will be one trial. At the moment, that case will start on February 12.

“The matters will formally be joined at the pre-trial review which is on December 8. That is the next date that you have to attend court.

“You are fully aware of your bail conditions. Thank you very much, you may leave the dock.”

Kannan Siva appeared for the prosecution during the hearing, while Charlotte Godber represented Tregale.

Devon and Cornwall Police previously confirmed that Tregale is currently suspended from duty.

He was released on conditional bail and will next appear before Bristol Crown Court on December 8.