Peaky Blinders has been ‘amazing journey’, says creator ahead of final season

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has said “it’s been an amazing journey” as the final season of the Birmingham crime gang serial prepares to air later this month.

The BBC show follows the lives of the notorious Shelby family, a gang rising to prominence in post-First World War Birmingham, and is returning for its sixth and final series later this month.

A striking 12.71m (41.7ft) high mural of the series’ gang leader Tommy Shelby has been painted on the side of a building overlooking the Old Crown pub in Digbeth, Birmingham.

Accompanying the painting is the release date: “Final Series 27 Feb.”

A mural by artist Akse P19 of actor Cillian Murphy as Peaky Blinders crime boss Tommy Shelby in the historic Deritend area of Birmingham (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Speaking in the mural’s shadow, Knight said: “It’s been an amazing journey.

“The thing has snowballed and even now more and more people are discovering it, which is the great thing about streaming – it doesn’t have its day and disappear.

“People are still finding out about it.”

Although it is the final television series, Knight has spoken previously about continuing the Shelbys’ story on the big screen with a film in the works – and plans to shoot the movie in Birmingham.

He said: “I don’t see it (the last series) as the end of the (Peaky Blinders) world because I see it as the end of the beginning.

“Peaky – in this incarnation – comes to an end, but we’re doing a film which will also carry on the family and the stories into the Second World War.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight at the unveiling of the mural by artist Akse P19 (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

“Beyond that, you know there’s so much energy out there in the world for Peaky and so many people who have such a strong affection for it.

“We want it to carry on as long as the energy is there.”

Knight was tight-lipped on further announcements about the film, but said more information could be released as soon as this Friday.

He said: “I can tell you there’s an announcement very soon – a few days’ time.

“The plan is for us to shoot the Peaky film in the Birmingham studios.”

Turning back to the final season, Knight said: “Certainly not all questions (will be) answered.

“One of the main storylines in this series is Tommy and the family are up against some really formidable enemies, as they always are.

The mural by artist Akse P19 (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

“But Tommy’s main enemy, in this series, is himself.”

Knight was also full of praise for the mural, created by artist Akse P19 – best known for his mural of England and Manchester United star and school meals campaigner Marcus Rashford.

The show creator said: “I think it (the mural) looks fantastic, it’s great that it’s on the side of a pub where the Peaky Blinders used to drink.

“It feels like it’s all coming home to wet, cold, grey Birmingham but I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else.”