Pedro Pascal among those named on Carnegie’s annual Great Immigrants list

Singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette, Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, World Bank president Ajay Banga and The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal are on this year’s Great Immigrants list announced by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

Since 2006, the foundation has assembled an annual list of notable naturalised American citizens to celebrate the contributions that immigrants make to the country and how they strengthen democracy.

“These are extraordinary people,” said Dame Louise Richardson, president of Carnegie Corporation of New York and a native of Ireland who is a naturalised citizen herself.

“Presenting all these amazingly positive stories of people who’ve contributed hugely to American life I think is important every year.”

However, she acknowledges that the issue of immigration has become more politicised.

“I do think there is a growing sense that the numbers of migrants are somehow getting out of hand – and this is not unique to the US,” she said. “So, we are very keen to suggest looking at immigrants through a different lens.”

The 35 on this year’s list hail from 33 countries on six continents and are leaders in everything from business and philanthropy to education and the arts.

Daniel Lubetzky, best known as the founder and former CEO of Kind Snacks, as well as his appearances as an entrepreneur on ABC’s Shark Tank, said he was proud to be on the list and an immigrant from Mexico.

“For me, the United States is a nation of immigrants and we need to remember that,” he said. “We need to celebrate that. And we need to contribute – every one of us – to keep that dream alive.”

Mr Lubetzky, who sold Kind to food giant Mars for an estimated five billion dollars in 2020, is working to do his part through his philanthropy.

He focuses on reducing polarisation through initiatives such as the community-building movement Starts With Us and The Lubetzky Family Foundation’s Futures of the Free World programme, which supports building democracy around the world.

“Authoritarianism and extremism are now rampant across the world, and the threats against democracy are the worst in my lifetime,” he said. “But I also have enormous conviction that it will turn around.”

Grammy-winning singer Angelique Kidjo, who fled the dictatorship in her homeland of Benin for France, said immigrants, especially those who have escaped repressive regimes, treasure the United States because they understand what is at stake.

“As imperfect as our democracy is in America, we have to work to make it better for everybody,” said the singer, who won the Polar Music Prize earlier this year for the global impact of her music.

She said she is happy to be honoured as an immigrant, and now a naturalised citizen, but also feels a responsibility to use the award to make a difference.

“It’s always about trying to find and reach out to people that I can work with to advance women’s rights, human rights and our democracy,” she said.

Jeremy Robbins, executive director of the American Immigration Council, a non-profit that works to make people more accepting of immigration, said there are currently two very different narratives about immigration in the country: “It is an opportunity to strengthen the country” and “It is a threat.”

“We talked to many Americans and they believe both those narratives,” Mr Robbins said. “Most Americans believe that immigration has been great for America, but they’re nervous about the immigration that’s coming now.”

According to his group’s research, immigrants to the United States launch businesses at a higher rate than the overall population, with 3.2 million immigrant entrepreneurs generating 88.5 billion dollars in annual income.

Mr Robbins said the Carnegie list is important because compelling stories change more minds than economic data.

“Every year, Carnegie lifts up these stories,” he said. “This is a person. This is their life. And it’s not just that they were successful, but America is stronger because of it. I think that is hugely powerful.”