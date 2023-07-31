31 July 2023

Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies of cancer aged 70

By The Newsroom
31 July 2023

Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose character Pee-wee Herman became a cultural phenomenon, has died aged 70.

Reubens died on Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” Reubens said in a statement released with the announcement of his death.

“I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

