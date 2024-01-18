Peer warns Rwanda Bill marks ‘step towards totalitarianism’

The Rwanda Bill represents “a step towards totalitarianism”, a prominent member of the House of Lords has warned.

Lord Carlile, a former independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, warned many peers fear the integrity of the British legal system is “under attack” from Tory infighting.

The stinging criticism is a sign of the depth of opposition the flagship legislation is set to face when it is first debated in the second chamber in several weeks’ time.

Lord Carlile told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We’ve seen in various countries the damage that is done when governments use perceived and often ill-judged political imperatives to place themselves above the courts – this is a step towards totalitarianism and an attitude that the United Kingdom usually deprecates.

“I think you’ll find that many of the lawyers in the House of Lords will say this is a step too far, this is illegitimate interference by politics with the law, on an issue that can be solved in other ways.”

The crossbench peer told the Today programme it is the House of Lords’ role to revise legislation and protect the public from abuses of legal correctness and principle by the Government.

“I think many of us in the House of Lords believe that is exactly what has happened, that good policymaking and the integrity of our legal system are under attack because of internal political quarrelling in the Conservative Party.

“If you want to blame someone, you can blame the lawyers, but the lawyers on the whole do not accept that. What we are doing is trying to countermand meddling by politicians in the law.

“It’s been Government elevating itself to an unacceptable level above the law, above our much-admired Supreme Court, and above the reputation internationally of the United Kingdom law.”

The Safety of Rwanda Bill passed its third reading in the Commons unamended with a majority of 44 after only 11 Tories, including former home secretary Suella Braverman, voted against the Prime Minister’s immigration plan.

In a press conference on Thursday, Mr Sunak urged peers to “do the right thing” and not frustrate the passage of the legislation through the Lords.