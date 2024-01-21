People urged to heed wind warnings ahead of ‘particularly nasty’ Storm Isha

A Status Red wind warning has been issued for counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo as authorities warn people to take care ahead of Storm Isha’s arrival.

Met Eireann said “extremely strong” winds and “destructive gusts” are expected in the three counties on Sunday, particularly in coastal and exposed areas.

Paul Rock, who chaired a meeting of the National Emergency Coordination on Sunday morning to coordinate the government’s response, said it was a “particularly nasty” storm.

“We don’t want anyone dying as a result of this storm,” Mr Rock said on RTE Radio.

“So we want people to heed the public safety messaging.”

He asked the public to stay away from all coastal areas for the duration of the Met Eireann warnings, all road users to be aware of hazardous driving conditions including debris, and urged people not to touch fallen electricity wires.

There will be delays at ports, airports and possibly some public transport systems, and advised them to check online where they can to see if services are disrupted.

He said he expected schools to open as normal on Monday as the warnings expire in the early hours of Monday.

The red warnings are in place from 5pm to 9pm on Sunday in Galway and Mayo, and from 9pm on Sunday until 1am on Monday in Donegal.

There is a risk of dangerous coastal conditions, treacherous travelling conditions, and of significant and widespread power outages in these counties.

A Status Orange wind warning is in place across the country from 4pm or 5pm on Sunday until 2am or 3am on Monday.

Large coastal waves, very difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees and damage to power lines are expected during these periods.

Thousands of people have been affected by power outages in parts of Dublin and Mayo, according to the ESB’s Powercheck site, while earlier outages in Co Cork and in south Co Tipperary have been restored.

As of 12pm, Dublin Airport said there had been 56 flights – 21 incoming and 35 outgoing – cancelled by airlines.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising road users in areas under a Status Red warning to avoid any travel during the storm window.

All road users are being advised to be aware of the dangers once the storm has passed as there may be hazardous conditions such as flooded roads and downed pylons, lines, trees and other debris which could block roads.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place from 11am on Sunday until 4am on Monday.

In Northern Ireland, an amber warning is in place in all counties from 6pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday, with a spell of “very strong winds” expected.

The Department of Infrastructure warned that despite contingency measures, public workers’ strike action may disrupt any responses to incidents such as debris on roads and floods.

It said all parts of Northern Ireland are expected to be affected, but the strongest winds will be in the early hours of Monday around the coast and in exposed locations.

The public are being asked to consider their journeys and if travelling, they are advised to take extra care on the roads.