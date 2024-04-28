28 April 2024

Performer injured in fall during circus act at Blackpool Tower

By The Newsroom
28 April 2024

A performer at Blackpool Tower has suffered minor injuries in a fall during a stunt, causing the crowd to be evacuated.

The individual is “recovering well” after sustaining the injury in a “Wheel of Faith” act during a circus show on Saturday, a spokesperson for Blackpool Tower said.

All guests watching the performance were asked to exit the venue as a precautionary measure.

The performer, who is being treated for a minor wrist injury, had been executing a rehearsed move under planned conditions, the spokesperson said.

Circus performances at Blackpool Tower will open as usual on Sunday, while affected guests have been provided with complimentary tickets for a future performance.

A review of the act will now take place.

