Persistent drizzle and gusty winds keep Bristol cool, Wednesday November 1

In Bristol, the morning of today will be cloudy with sunny spells and a high of 11°C, accompanied by scattered showers. The afternoon will continue to be cloudy with sunny spells, and the temperature will drop slightly to 10°C with some scattered showers.

Tomorrow morning in Bristol, the temperature will be a bit cooler at 9°C, and there will be more scattered showers. In the afternoon, the temperature will decrease to 8°C, and the scattered showers will persist.

Over the next few days, the general trend will be cloudy with sunny spells and scattered showers. The maximum temperature will fluctuate around 10°C.

