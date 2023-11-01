Persistent drizzle and gusty winds keep Bristol cool, Wednesday November 1
By AI Newsroom
In Bristol, the morning of today will be cloudy with sunny spells and a high of 11°C, accompanied by scattered showers. The afternoon will continue to be cloudy with sunny spells, and the temperature will drop slightly to 10°C with some scattered showers.
Tomorrow morning in Bristol, the temperature will be a bit cooler at 9°C, and there will be more scattered showers. In the afternoon, the temperature will decrease to 8°C, and the scattered showers will persist.
Over the next few days, the general trend will be cloudy with sunny spells and scattered showers. The maximum temperature will fluctuate around 10°C.
