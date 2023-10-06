Persistent patchy rain for Preston: weather report for Friday, October 6th
This morning in Preston, we can expect scattered showers with a cool average of 19°C. Moving into the afternoon, conditions will remain similar with a slight decrease in the temperature to a cooler 18°C and continued scattered showers.
Tomorrow morning will bring a repetition of today's conditions - scattered showers, with a slightly cooler temperature of 18°C expected. The afternoon will be a slight change of pace with light showers and maintaining the temperature steady at 18°C.
Looking ahead to the next few days, we can anticipate general trends of scattered showers and overcast conditions. The day time temperature over the next few days is anticipated to range between 14°C and 18°C.
