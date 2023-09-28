28 September 2023

Persistent rain keeps Glasgow damp and cool on Thursday September 28th

In Glasgow today, the morning will have scattered showers with a cool feel as temperatures loom around 16°C. The afternoon will continue to be cool, with scattered showers and a slight drop in temperature to a cooler 15°C.

Into tomorrow morning, expect similar conditions to today with scattered showers and relatively cool temperatures around 15°C. The afternoon remains consistent with scattered showers and maintaining the cool temperature of 15°C.

Looking ahead at the forecast for the next few days, mostly cloudy skies with sunny spells and scattered showers are expected. The climatic conditions continue to be cool with the maximum temperature ranging between 14°C to 16°C.

