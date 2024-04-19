19 April 2024

Person who was on fire outside Trump hush money trial rushed away on stretcher

By The Newsroom
19 April 2024

A person who was on fire in a park outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump’s hush money trial is taking place has been rushed away on a stretcher.

The fire was extinguished on Friday shortly after a jury and alternativees had been seated in Trump’s criminal case.

A person could be seen lying on the ground on fire. People rushed over to douse the person with a fire extinguisher and try to bat the flames away.

Emergency responders then took the person away on a stretcher.

The fire happened in a park across the street from the courthouse which has been a gathering point for protesters and media outlets covering jury selection for the trial.

