20 May 2023

Pete Brown, co-writer of Cream hit Sunshine Of Your Love, dies aged 82

By The Newsroom
20 May 2023

Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote Sunshine Of Your Love and White Room for the short-lived rock supergroup Cream in the 1960s, has died at the age of 82.

Brown died of cancer late on Friday, according to a post on his Facebook page.

A London-based poet who worked in the same circles as Allen Ginsberg and Spike Milligan, Brown was asked by drummer Ginger Baker to help write songs for Cream, a band he had formed with guitarist Eric Clapton and bass player Jack Bruce.

He also helped write the group’s song I Feel Fine, and formed a song-writing partnership with Bruce after Cream broke up that lasted more than four decades.

