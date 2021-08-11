Peter Lawwell fire attack: £20,000 reward offered for information

A reward of up to £20,000 has been offered for information about the fire attack on the home of former Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell

Crimestoppers is offering the cash to anyone who can provide information anonymously which leads to the conviction of those responsible for the attack.

Mr Lawwell and his family were forced to flee their home after an explosion and blaze at the property in Thorntonhall, South Lanarkshire, on Wednesday May 19, which police are treating as deliberate.

A man was spotted on CCTV pouring accelerant on cars in the garage in the early hours of that morning.

Last month, police released images of a man wearing a black top and black trousers who they wish to trace in relation to the fire.

Peter Lawwell and his family were forced to flee their home (PA) (PA Wire)

Crimestoppers said it believes people in the local community may know who was behind the “reckless and irresponsible” attack.

Mick Duthie, director of operations at Crimestoppers, said: “The potential risk to life from this kind of attack means we urgently need anyone with information about those responsible to come forward before someone is seriously hurt.

“We know it can be difficult to speak up about crime, especially if it’s about someone close to home or because you may be fearful of the consequences.

“However, that’s why Crimestoppers is here for you – to take your information whilst you stay completely anonymous.

“Since we began in the late 1980s our charity has always kept its cast-iron guarantee to the hundreds of thousands of Scots who have trusted us with their anonymous information over the years.

“You can use our easy and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org to pass on what you know or you can talk to us by calling our UK contact centre which is open 24/7 on freephone 0800 555 111.

“Not only may you be eligible for a reward, but you’ll be doing the right thing.”