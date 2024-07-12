Peter Phillips and girlfriend watch William triumph in charity polo cup

Peter Phillips and girlfriend Harriet Sperling have joined spectators watching the Prince of Wales compete in a polo match raising money for good causes.

The King’s nephew was spotted strolling hand in hand with his partner, an NHS nurse, before they took their seats for the start of the event in Windsor Great Park.

Missing was the Princess of Wales who is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer and made a brief return to the public spotlight last month at Trooping the Colour.

Among the guests was TV presenter and interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and wife Jackie who were seen taking a courtesy golf buggy around the site of the Guards Polo Club which hosted the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2024.

The event raised more than a £1 million for causes that William and Kate are passionate about, including Wales Air Ambulance, Child Bereavement UK, Place2Be, Action for Children and The Royal Marsden.

William played a defensive role in the four-strong US Polo Association team who were winners in the round-robin competition.

Kate was expected to present the trophies but a senior executive from Out-Sourcing Inc awarded the prince’s team their prizes.

In a statement released last month, Kate revealed she was making good progress but was “not out of the woods yet” and had “good days and bad days” as she continued her treatment.

There is speculation the princess could attend the finals of the Wimbledon championships this weekend in her role as patron of The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Meanwhile, William will fly to Germany to watch England compete against Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on Sunday.

The prince’s polo outing was the 13th time he had played in the fixture, which has raised more than £13 million in total over the years.

Among the 11 charities and organisations which will benefit is the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

William paid a personal tribute to “legend of rugby league” and MND campaigner Rob Burrow after his death from the disease last month.