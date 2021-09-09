Petrol station staff hide in safe room after knifeman storms shop

Armed police and a negotiator are at the scene (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
9:53am, Thu 09 Sep 2021
Staff at a petrol station in Bristol have been forced to hide in a safe room after it was stormed by a man armed with a knife.

One person has been taken to hospital after leaving the petrol station in Hengrove Way, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Armed police and a negotiator have been called to the scene.

The force said: “Police are at the scene of an incident which has led to the closure of Hengrove Way, Bristol, today, Thursday 9 September.

“A man armed with a knife is inside the shop of the petrol station.

“Staff members are uninjured within a safe room and in contact with officers.

“One person has left the scene and gone to hospital with injuries not believed life-threatening.

“Armed officers and a negotiator have been deployed to try to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

“Members of the public are urged to avoid the area.”

