Petrol station stock levels recover to 25%
10:21am, Thu 07 Oct 2021
Stock levels at Britain’s petrol stations recovered to an average of 25% on Sunday, new figures show.
But there was “significant regional variation” ranging from just 16% on average in the South East to 35% in Scotland, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said.
Average stock levels sank to a low of 15% on Saturday September 25, the day after panic buying began.
They were typically at around 33% before the crisis began.
On Friday September 24, fuel sales were up 80% compared with normal levels.
Sales remained “substantially above” average until the middle of the following week when they “began to trend back to normal levels”, BEIS added.