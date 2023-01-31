Covid-19 booster vaccines and treatments for coronavirus helped push Pfizer to a better-than-expected final quarter of 2022 (Mark Lennihan/AP)
31 January 2023

Pfizer exceeds fourth-quarter expectations but starts 2023 with low forecast

By The Newsroom
31 January 2023

Covid-19 booster vaccines and treatments for coronavirus helped push Pfizer to a better-than-expected final quarter of 2022.

However, the pharmaceutical giant announced on Tuesday a 2023 forecast that starts off well below Wall Street forecasts.

In the recently completed fourth quarter, Pfizer booked nearly half of its 24.29 billion US dollars (£19.62 billion) in revenue from its top-selling Covid vaccine Comirnaty and another 1.8 billion dollars (£1.5 billion) from the treatment Paxlovid.

Overall, the drug-maker posted adjusted earnings of 1.14 dollars (92p) per share.

Analysts had forecast fourth-quarter earnings of 1.05 dollars (85p) per share on 24.38 billion dollars (£19.69 billion) in revenue, according to FactSet.

For the new year, Pfizer expects adjusted earnings to range between 3.25 dollars (£2.63) and 3.45 dollars (£2.79) per share.

Analysts expect earnings of 4.34 dollars (£3.50) per share for 2023, according to FactSet.

Shares in New York-based Pfizer Inc fell in early-morning trading on Tuesday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Police extremely concerned about dog walker missing for three days

news

Boy, 16, to appear in court charged with murder of teenage girl

news

Nadhim Zahawi sacked by Rishi Sunak after ‘serious breach’ of Ministerial Code

news