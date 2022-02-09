Picture emerges of Boris Johnson near bottle of bubbly during Christmas quiz
Scotland Yard is facing calls to investigate another event in No 10 for breaches of Covid rules after a picture emerged appearing to show Boris Johnson near a bottle of sparkling wine.
The Mirror published a photo showing the Prime Minister and staff – one wearing tinsel – near the open bottle during a Christmas quiz during coronavirus restrictions.
The event on December 15 2020 is not one of those being investigated by the Metropolitan Police after officers were passed evidence from the Sue Gray inquiry.
Shadow minister Fabian Hamilton challenged Mr Johnson over the image published during Prime Minister’s questions.
The Labour MP said: “In the last few minutes a photo has emerged of the Prime Minister in Downing Street on December 15, 2020 surrounded by alcohol, food and people wearing tinsel.
“It looks a lot like one of the Christmas parties he told us never happened.”
He added: “Will the Prime Minister be referring this party to the police as it is not one of the ones currently being investigated?”
Mr Johnson responded: “In what he has just said, I’m afraid he is completely in error.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox