In Pictures: How Captain Sir Tom Moore inspired a nation

Captain Sir Tom Moore captured the nation’s heart last year when he made 100 laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS.

Since the effort in April, he has raised more than £30 million for the healthcare system’s battle against coronavirus.

But his achievements did not stop there. In 2020 he was knighted by the Queen, recorded a number one single, published his autobiography and turned 100 years old. This gallery showcases just a few of the veteran’s highlights.

A year with Covid (PA Wire)
Captain Sir Tom Moore mural (PA Wire)
Royal visit to Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (PA Wire)
GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2020 (PA Media)
GQ Men Of The Year awards 2020 (PA Media)
Captain Sir Tom Moore Christmas ornament (PA Wire)
Charts (PA Media)
Coronavirus – Sun May 3, 2020 (PA Archive)
Captain Sir Tom Moore autobiography (PA Wire)
Coronavirus – Sat Aug 1, 2020 (PA Archive)
Coronavirus – Thu Apr 30, 2020 (PA Media)
Coronavirus – Thu Apr 30, 2020 (PA Media)

