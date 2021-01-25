In Pictures: Seaside leisure venues, shops and football clubs join vaccine drive

The drive to administer coronavirus vaccines continues apace with venues from all walks of life being customised to help deliver the jabs.

Blackpool’s fabled Winter Gardens, which has hosted everything from musical extravaganzas to political party conferences, was among venues being repurposed, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson helped out in the drive at already up-and-running location The Hive, the home of Barnet FC.

In Mansfield, a former Wickes store was taken over by NHS staff and among the early jab recipients were a couple of newlyweds, Geoff and Jenny Holland, 90 and 86, who had finally got married in August after delays because of coronavirus, while in Dudley a filming location for Peaky Blinders was also being used for the rollout.