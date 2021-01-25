In Pictures: Seaside leisure venues, shops and football clubs join vaccine drive

The Winter Gardens in Blackpool converted into a vaccination centre
The Winter Gardens in Blackpool converted into a vaccination centre (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
11:17am, Mon 25 Jan 2021
The drive to administer coronavirus vaccines continues apace with venues from all walks of life being customised to help deliver the jabs.

Blackpool’s fabled Winter Gardens, which has hosted everything from musical extravaganzas to political party conferences, was among venues being repurposed, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson helped out in the drive at already up-and-running location The Hive, the home of Barnet FC.

In Mansfield, a former Wickes store was taken over by NHS staff and among the early jab recipients were a couple of newlyweds, Geoff and Jenny Holland, 90 and 86, who had finally got married in August after delays because of coronavirus, while in Dudley a filming location for Peaky Blinders was also being used for the rollout.

The famous Winter Gardens venue in Blackpool has been converted for use as a Covid vaccination centre (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)
Military personnel speak with Joanne McLaren (centre) as she arrives for a clinic at the Winter Gardens (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)
Robert Ward, 56, a retired nurse from Blackpool Victoria Hospital, injects Joanne McLaren, the first patient to receive a dose of the Oxford/Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine during a clinic at the Winter Gardens (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)
Coronavirus – Mon Jan 25, 2021 (PA Wire)
Mrs Holland receives her injection of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)
The Hollands tied the knotin August after their wedding was delayed by the virus (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)
Principal Pharmacist Davinder Manku (right) receives an injection of the Oxford/Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine at The Black Country Living Museum in Dudley which has previously been used as a set for the BBC drama Peaky Blinders (PA Wire)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson loads doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for mobile distribution at Barnet FC’s ground, The Hive (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson sees how a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid 19 vaccine is prepared, with nurse, Tracey Wilkinson (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches a patient receiving a dose of the vaccine in Barnet (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

