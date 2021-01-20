In Pictures: Stage set for Biden inauguration as Trump departs

Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States when he swears the oath of office in Washington.

The inauguration ceremony unfolds at a US Capitol battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks ago, encircled by security forces evocative of those in a war zone, and devoid of crowds because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some of the images from Washington as Donald Trump departs the White House after a tumultuous four years:

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington (AP)

As seen from the West Front of the US Capitol, preparations are made for the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington (AP)

Flags line the National Mall towards the Capitol as final preparations are made before Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony (AP)

Security officers work atop the White House before Inauguration Day ceremonies in Washington (AP)

A worker vacuums the platform as preparations continue for the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden at the US Capitol in Washington (AP)

Flags line the National Mall towards the Capitol Building as events get under way for president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony in Washington (AP)

Two White House Marine stand at the front doors at the US Capitol ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony in Washington. The door was damaged from last week’s violent protest (AP)

A National Guardsman walks past the flags that line the National Mall ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony in Washington (AP)

An architect of the Capitol worker places a presidential seal on a wall as preparations are made prior to the 59th inaugural ceremony for president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington (AP)

A light rain falls at the US Capitol (AP)

Teri McClain, of Seattle, poses near the Capitol Building ahead of president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony in Washington (AP)

Teri McClain, of Seattle, poses with her Harris-Biden dolls near the Capitol Building ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony in Washington (AP)

Gi Chung sets up his souvenir stand with Joe Biden memorabilia ahead of the inauguration ceremony in Washington (AP)