Piers Morgan cements his TV return after revealing interview with Donald Trump

Piers Morgan has cemented his TV return with a headline-making interview with Donald Trump, where the former American president offered a statement on whether he intends to run for office in 2024.

During the interview on the new evening talk show Piers Morgan Uncensored, Mr Trump said he cannot reveal if he will run for office again, but added that “a lot of people are going to be very happy”.

The interview is part of the global launch schedule for TalkTV, the new venture from News UK, the publisher of The Times and The Sun.

The new channel has begun airing on linear TV platforms across the world as well as online services such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and YouTube.

As part of the more than 70-minute interview, Morgan asked Mr Trump if he will run to be president in 2024, to which he replied: “For reasons of campaign finance and everything I’m not allowed to say but let me just say this, I think a lot of people are going to be very happy.”

Also during the interview, the former president told Morgan that he believes he is “much more honest” than him.

Mr Trump said: “I don’t think you’re real. I think I’m a much more honest person in most ways.”

Morgan appeared confused by the statement and asked: “Why am I not real?” to which Mr Trump replied: “We’re not gonna get into that, let’s finish up the interview.”

The wide-spanning interview explored topics from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the 2020 American presidential election where Mr Trump lost out to current US president Joe Biden.

The second part of the interview will see Mr Trump discuss the royal family, including him calling for the Queen to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their titles.

Viewers will also see the former president walk out of the interview, a moment which was previously revealed in a 30-second teaser clip.

Mr Trump later released a statement claiming Morgan “attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview with me” before the presenter urged the public to “watch the interview – it will all be there”.

At the beginning of the talk show, Morgan also delivered an opening monologue where he stated his show will be a “no cancel zone”.

He said: “My mission statement for this show is very simple – I’m going to cancel cancel culture.

“I’ll defeat this insidious, joyless societal scourge with those most effective of democracy-preserving weapons – common sense and truth.”

Comedian Ricky Gervais also made a surprise appearance at the beginning as he offered the TV presenter a “good luck” message.

In a video, the comedian said: “The producers of Piers Morgan’s new show contacted me and asked me if I’d like to be a guest. I said ‘Definitely not’.

“They said would you mind doing a quick video wishing him luck? I said, ‘Do I have to mean it?’ They said ‘No’. I said ‘Good luck’.”

Morgan famously stormed off ITV’s Good Morning Britain last year and then subsequently left the show, after saying he did not believe claims made by former Suits actress Meghan during her and Harry’s explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.

The fledgling news channel launched on Monday evening at 7pm with an hour-long evening bulletin segment, titled The News Desk, hosted by The Sun’s former political editor Tom Newton Dunn.

The show explored the daily news stories from across the world including the sexist allegations made toward Labour’s Angela Rayner and the premiere of Downton Abbey.

It also featured an interview with the mother and brother of British man Aiden Aslin who was captured while fighting with Ukrainian armed forces against Russia and an interview with the former personal assistant of Prince Andrew.

Morgan’s segment will be followed by a panel debate show The Talk, hosted by Sharon Osbourne.

The show will see five famous faces with different backgrounds and views who will debate current affairs issues.