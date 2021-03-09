Piers Morgan quits Good Morning Britain following Meghan remarks and storming off live TV set
Piers Morgan has decided to leave Good Morning Britain, ITV has said.
The presenter stormed off the set of the news programme on Tuesday following a heated discussion with colleague Alex Beresford about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.
A statement from ITV said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.
“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”
Ofcom also announced on Tuesday it was investigating comments Morgan made during the previous episode of the programme about Meghan’s discussion of her experience of having issues with her mental health.
The watchdog received more than 41,000 complaints about his remarks on Monday during ITV’s Good Morning Britain.
His comments were criticised by the mental health charity Mind.