Pipe band surprise crowds at train station

A pipe band has entertained passengers and staff with a surprise performance at a busy city railway station.

A crowd gathered to watch as the ScottishPower Pipe Band played at Glasgow Central Station on Saturday afternoon.

Dressed in their trademark ScottishPower tartan kilts, the musicians performed Dougie MacLean’s Caledonia, followed by their take on Don’t Stop Believin’ by Journey.

The band, which has played across the globe and is regularly placed in the World Pipe Band Championships, is led by pipe major Chris Armstrong and drum sergeant Jake Jorgensen.

Chris Armstrong said: “We’ve been lucky enough to perform in some amazing locations across the world, but it was really special to play in Glasgow Central Station.

“As home to ScottishPower’s HQ and the host city for the World Championships, Glasgow holds a very special place in our hearts and it was amazing to see the reaction of the audience. We could have played all afternoon.

“It was definitely one of our more unusual practice sessions and sets us up brilliantly for forthcoming competitions including the UK Pipe Band Championship on 18 May in Bangor and the British Pipe Band Championships on 8 June in Forres.

“Thanks to everyone who took the time to watch – and hopefully no one missed their train!”

The band has been sponsored by ScottishPower since 1989.

SP Energy Networks’ Scott Mathieson, who is also chairman of the Pipe Band, said: “The ScottishPower Pipe Band always blow audiences away with their performances, but the added element of surprise at Glasgow Central Station was a real stand-out moment.

“We’re so proud to sponsor such a talented team of pipers and drummers and loved seeing them showcase their skills in such a fun and different way.

“There’s lots more exciting performances to come this year and we can’t wait to follow them on their musical journey.”