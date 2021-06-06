Plane carrying Kamala Harris lands safely after ‘technical issue’

Vice President Kamala Harris deplanes Air Force Two after a technical issue forced the aircraft to return and land at Andrews Air Force Base (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
By The Newsroom
21:57pm, Sun 06 Jun 2021
A technical issue that involved “no major safety concerns” forced Vice President Kamala Harris’ plane to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 30 minutes after she had left on Sunday on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico.

The plane landed safely and she gave a thumbs-up when she got off.

“I’m good, I’m good.

“We all said a little prayer, but we’re good,” she said.

The vice president departed in another plane about an hour and a half later.

After the earlier drama, spokesperson Symone Sanders told reporters travelling with Ms Harris: “It is a technical issue.

“There are no major safety concerns,” Ms Sanders said.

