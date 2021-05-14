Plane makes emergency landing on major US road

By The Newsroom
8:53am, Fri 14 May 2021
A stalled engine forced the pilot of a small aircraft to make an emergency landing on a major US road south of Chicago, according to authorities.

The pilot and three passengers were aboard the single-engine Beechcraft B24R when it landed on the southbound lanes of Interstate 355, near Interstate 80, close to New Lenox, Illinois state police said.

The 39-year-old pilot, a 15-year-old girl and two women aged 20 and 21 were taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox for checks after suffering minor neck pain, officers added.

The aircraft is owned by Prestige Worldwide Aviation, which flies out of Lewis University Airport in Romeoville, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.

The owner declined to comment about the incident.

Details about the plane’s ultimate destination or how long it had been in flight were not immediately known.

Although no investigators will be sent to the scene, the US National Transportation Safety Board said it will conduct an investigation.

