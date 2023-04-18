Platinum Jubilee Paddington sketch in running to be named TV moment of the year

Paddington’s meeting with the Queen during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations is in the running to be voted the TV moment of the year at the Bafta Television Awards.

The comedy sketch, part of the BBC’s Party At The Palace broadcast, saw the duffle-coat-wearing bear offer the late monarch a marmalade sandwich from his hat during a cream tea at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen responded by revealing she also loves marmalade sandwiches, and keeps an emergency stash in her handbag “for later”.

The sketch is among the six nominees for the Memorable Moment Award, which is voted for by the public.

Also in contention is the scene from Netflix series Stranger Things in which the cast rescue Max from the demonic Vecna by playing her favourite song, Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill.

The series finale of Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls, in which the people of Northern Ireland vote overwhelmingly for peace, and Sir Mo Farah revealing he was illegally trafficked to the UK during a BBC One documentary also make the shortlist.

The Traitors on BBC One features for its final roundtable, as does Nick and Charlie’s first kiss in cult Netflix series Heartstopper.

The nominees were chosen by an independent jury of national media experts, overseen by Sara Putt, Bafta’s television committee chair and deputy chair of its board of trustees.

Emma Baehr, executive director of awards and content at Bafta, said: “The six moments we’re sharing today capture what Bafta stands for: creativity, innovation, and authenticity.

“The Memorable Moment Award spotlights the unforgettable scenes of the last year that truly resonated and inspired viewers at home, showcasing the impact of television.

“We are all looking forward to seeing what the public chooses on Sunday 14 May. Get voting!”

Votes for the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment can be made online via bafta.org/moment.

Voting will close at midday on May 2 and the winner will be announced at the Bafta Television Awards on May 14.

The ceremony will air on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm.