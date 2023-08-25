Pleasant start to the day for Birmingham, Friday, August 25th
We're starting off this morning in Birmingham with a sunny start and a pleasant temperature of 9°C. As we head into the late morning, it will become cloudy with sunny spells and a modest rise in temperature to 17°C. There's a chance of scattered showers throughout the afternoon, and the temperature will peak around 18°C.
Tomorrow morning will follow a similar pattern to today with a temperature of 11°C and a few sunny spells peeking through the clouds. However, the afternoon will bring a slight drop in temperature, with highs of 16°C and scattered showers making their appearance once again.
Looking ahead at the next few days, we can expect a fair amount of cloud cover and scattered showers persisting, but the temperatures will remain rather steady. We're predicting a minimum temperature of around 10°C and highs of 17°C during this period. Remember to keep an umbrella close at hand during your afternoon outings.
