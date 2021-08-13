Plymouth shooting – what we know so far

Five people and the gunman died after a shooting in Plymouth on Thursday evening.

Here is what we know so far about the incident:

– The atrocity was carried out by a man named by Devon and Cornwall Police as Jake Davison, 22.

– A “very young girl” was among his victims during the six-minute incident in Keyham Plymouth.

– His first victim was a woman, possibly a family member but at least believed to be known to Davison.

– He then left the unnamed address and shot the girl and her male relative in Biddick Drive.

– Two further victims were a man, shot in parkland nearby, and a woman killed at Henderson Place.

– He then turned the gun on himself, before police could intervene. None of his victims have been identified by police.

– In between, Davison shot at a man and a woman who survived. They remain in hospital. Their physical conditions are not thought to be life-threatening.

– Parts of the incident happened in front of other members of the public who are said to have been “shocked at what was unfolding before them”.

– A weapon has been recovered, described by witnesses as a “pump action shotgun”.

– Davison had a firearms licence, and police do not believe he was linked to any terrorist or far-right organisation.

– The crime scene currently stretches to 13 separate sites.

– Police are examining the hard drive and social media activity of Davison, who posted on a YouTube channel under the name Professor Waffle and previously said he did not have “any willpower to do anything anymore” in a recording dated July 28.

– Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “My thoughts are with the friends and family of those who lost their lives and with all those affected by the tragic incident in Plymouth last night. I thank the emergency services for their response.”

– Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected. I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support. I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs.”