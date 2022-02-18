PM hands in partygate questionnaire to the police
By The Newsroom
Boris Johnson has handed in to police his legal questionnaire regarding claims that lockdown-busting parties were held in Downing Street,
No 10 confirmed the Prime Minister has complied with a Metropolitan Police request for his answers to be submitted within a week of receiving the form last Friday.
Downing Street has previously said his responses will not be made public.
Officers involved with Operation Hillman, which is examining whether Covid restrictions were broken in Downing Street and across Whitehall, sent formal questionnaires to approximately 50 people as they look into the details of alleged Covid rule-breaking.
