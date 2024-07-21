PM launches Skills England to tackle ‘fragmented and broken’ training system

The Prime Minister is to launch a new body on Monday to deal with Britain’s “fragmented and broken” skills training system.

To be called Skills England, the plan was included in Labour’s manifesto and is intended to ensure training provision is aligned with the needs of the economy.

It will bring together central and local government, businesses, trade unions and training providers to better understand the nation’s “skills gap”.

The skills system we inherited is fragmented and broken. Employers want to invest in their workers but for too long have been held back from accessing the training they need

Skills England will also work with the Migration Advisory Committee to reduce reliance on workers from overseas by addressing areas where home-grown skills can be improved.

Sir Keir Starmer said: “Our skills system is in a mess, which is why we are transforming our approach to meet skills needs over the coming decades.

“They will help to deliver our number one mission as a Government, to kickstart economic growth, by opening up new opportunities for young people and enabling British businesses to recruit more home-grown talent.

“From construction to IT, healthcare to engineering, our success as a country depends on delivering highly skilled workforces for the long-term. Skills England will put in place the framework needed to achieve that goal while reducing our reliance on workers from overseas”.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has appointed former Co-Operative Group chief executive Richard Pennycook as interim chairman of Skills England, with the body expected to be established in phases over the next 12 months.

Its first task will be an assessment of future skills needs, and it will later take on the functions of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education once the Skills England Bill, announced in the King’s Speech, passes Parliament.

According to the Department for Education, skills shortages doubled between 2017 and 2022, and now account for 36% of job vacancies.

The Government also sees improved training as vital to its aim of growing the economy, arguing that a third of productivity growth over the last two decades has been down to better skills.

Ms Phillipson said: “Our first mission in government is to grow the economy, and for that we need to harness the talents of all our people to unlock growth and break down the barriers to opportunity.

“The skills system we inherited is fragmented and broken. Employers want to invest in their workers but for too long have been held back from accessing the training they need.

“Skills England will jumpstart young people’s careers and galvanise local economies.

“It will bring businesses together with trade unions, mayors, universities, colleges and training providers to give us a complete picture of skills gaps nationwide, boost growth in all corners of the country and give people the opportunity to get on in life.”

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “We will wait to see Labour’s plans in full, but by allowing 50% of the Apprenticeship Levy funds to go to other non-apprenticeship training we may see the number of apprenticeships is reduced by half, leading to fewer opportunities for the next generation.

“We hope Labour will continue the good work of the Conservative government which saw 5.8 million more apprenticeships created since 2010 alongside our education reforms which now find our children among the best readers in the western world.”