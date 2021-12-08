08 December 2021

PM: No UK ministers or officials to attend Winter Olympics in Beijing

By The Newsroom
08 December 2021

Boris Johnson has said there will “effectively be a diplomatic boycott” of the Winter Olympics in Beijing given that no UK ministers or officials will be attending.

Conservative former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith begged the Prime Minister to ensure the UK follows the lead of the United States by having a full diplomatic boycott of the Games in February.

Mr Johnson said the Government has “no hesitation” in raising concerns over human rights abuses with China adding in the Commons: “There will be effectively a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“No ministers are expected to attend and no officials.

“What I can tell the House is I don’t think sporting boycotts are sensible and that remains the policy of the Government.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Prime Minister under pressure to ‘come clean’ about lockdown-busting Christmas party after damning video emerges

news

Another England horror show start in Brisbane – day one of the Ashes series

cricket

Damning video shows senior Downing Street aides laughing about Christmas party that ’never happened’

news