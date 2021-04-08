PM offers tribute following death of ‘delightful’ ex-MP Peter Ainsworth

Peter Ainsworth in 2006
Boris Johnson has paid tribute to former Conservative MP Peter Ainsworth who has died aged 64.

Mr Ainsworth was MP for East Surrey from 1992 to 2010 and held a series of frontbench roles, including as shadow culture secretary and shadow environment secretary.

The Prime Minister said Mr Ainsworth was a “delightful colleague” and “passionate about his causes, especially the environment”.

The pair had offices on the same corridor and “often found ourselves charging late for the division”, as votes in the Commons are known.

“He has been taken far too young,” Mr Johnson said, offering his thoughts to Mr Ainsworth’s widow Claire and their family

