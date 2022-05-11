PM seeks to capitalise on Queen’s Speech at Cabinet away day in Staffordshire

The Prime Minister is set to urge his Cabinet to “bring the benefits of the Queen’s Speech to life” as they meet for an away day in Stoke-on-Trent.

It comes as Boris Johnson has told ministers to “go faster” in delivering ideas to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis, but so far resisted growing pressure to hold an emergency budget.

The Cabinet will discuss how the new legislation will boost the economy, improve living standards and level up opportunities across the country during the meeting in Staffordshire on Thursday, Downing Street said.

Ministers will also speak about upcoming major events including the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Commonwealth Games.

But No 10 made no suggestion that fresh measures to address the cost-of-living crisis are set to be announced over the course of the day, instead saying there will be discussion about the benefits of plans already announced in Tuesday’s speech.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove earlier ruled out an emergency budget, which was receiving support from some Conservative backbenchers as well as Labour.

He insisted that claims of a split between Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Mr Johnson over the need for more financial support were “overinflated”.

Ahead of the visit, the Prime Minister said: “I’m delighted to bring Cabinet to Stoke-on-Trent today, a city which is the beating heart of the ceramics industry and an example of the high skilled jobs that investment can bring to communities.

“This Government is getting on with delivering the people’s priorities and tackling the issues that matter most to the public.

“This week we’ve set out how we’ll use new landmark legislation to grow our economy to address the cost of living, and level up opportunities for communities across the country.”

On Tuesday, chairing a meeting of the domestic and economic strategy committee, the Prime Minister urged senior ministers to be “as creative as possible” as he sought initiatives to reduce the pain of sky-high living costs without requiring fresh funding from the Treasury.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman said: “In the days to come you will hear more from the Prime Minister on this.

“The Chancellor and the Prime Minister are working extremely closely on this and will continue to do so.”

But he said there were “no plans” for an emergency budget.

In a statement ahead of the Cabinet meeting, Downing Street said the Government “will continue examining what more we can do to ease the pressures on hard-working people and families” over the “coming months”.

Households face soaring energy bills, inflation is forecast to hit 10% and welfare payments and wages are falling far behind the increase in prices.

No 10 said the PM would use Thursday’s visit to “rally Cabinet ministers to deliver on the public’s priorities and bring the benefits of the Queen’s Speech to life”.

Separate from the Cabinet meeting, ministers are set to visit communities and businesses across the West of England, Midlands and Wales.