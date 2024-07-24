24 July 2024

PM ‘shocked’ after soldier stabbed near Army barracks in Kent

By The Newsroom
24 July 2024

A horrified witness heard “a huge scream” as a soldier was stabbed near an Army barracks in Kent.

Locals rushed to help the serviceman, who is in his 40s, after he was attacked by a masked knifeman who fled the scene on a moped.

He suffered “serious injuries” in the attack in Sally Port Gardens in Gillingham at 5.55pm on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was “shocked and appalled” by the stabbing.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Police officer stabbed in the chest during prison visit

news

Suella Braverman: I want Donald Trump to be president

news

Trump turns sights on Harris after Biden abandons race for the White House

news