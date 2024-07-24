PM ‘shocked’ after soldier stabbed near Army barracks in Kent
By The Newsroom
A horrified witness heard “a huge scream” as a soldier was stabbed near an Army barracks in Kent.
Locals rushed to help the serviceman, who is in his 40s, after he was attacked by a masked knifeman who fled the scene on a moped.
He suffered “serious injuries” in the attack in Sally Port Gardens in Gillingham at 5.55pm on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was “shocked and appalled” by the stabbing.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox