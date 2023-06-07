07 June 2023

PM to give Joe Biden book on Royal Navy written by ancestor

07 June 2023

Rishi Sunak will give Joe Biden a personalised copy of a book written by the US president’s great-great grandfather when the two leaders meet on Thursday.

The book, Naval Discipline, was written by Christopher Biden in the mid 19th century and covers the Royal Navy’s rules on mutiny.

The president made a somewhat confused reference to his ancestor during his visit to Northern Ireland in April.

In his speech in Belfast’s Ulster University, Mr Biden referenced a George Biden who in “1842, could have been 1828; I can’t remember — it’s one of those two dates — had written the rules — the rules of mutiny for the British Navy”.

Mr Biden, who is proud of his Irish ancestry, joked: “Well, at least that part is consistent…the mutiny.”

Mr Sunak will also present Mr Biden with a personalised Barbour jacket, made near his Richmond constituency.

The Bedale-style jacket is embroidered with the words “Mr President” on the front pocket instead of the Barbour branding.

