PM ‘very confident’ in coronavirus vaccines amid South African variant concerns
Boris Johnson said he is “very confident” in the coronavirus vaccines after concerns were raised that the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab may be less effective against the South African variant.
The Prime Minister on Monday insisted he has “no doubt that vaccines generally are going to offer a way out” amid fears the variant could delay the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.
Experts warned it is “very possible” the strain is already quite widespread in the UK after a study of around 2,000 people suggested the Oxford jab only offers minimal protection against mild disease of the South Africa variant.
The study, due to the young age of participants, could not conclude whether the vaccine worked against severe disease.
During a visit to a coronavirus test manufacturing facility in Derby, the Prime Minister told reporters: “We’re very confident in all the vaccines that we’re using.
“And I think it’s important for people to bear in mind that all of them, we think, are effective in delivering a high degree of protection against serious illness and death, which is the most important thing.”