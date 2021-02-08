PM ‘very confident’ in coronavirus vaccines amid South African variant concerns

A member of the public receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
13:30pm, Mon 08 Feb 2021
Boris Johnson said he is “very confident” in the coronavirus vaccines after concerns were raised that the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab may be less effective against the South African variant.

The Prime Minister on Monday insisted he has “no doubt that vaccines generally are going to offer a way out” amid fears the variant could delay the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

Experts warned it is “very possible” the strain is already quite widespread in the UK after a study of around 2,000 people suggested the Oxford jab only offers minimal protection against mild disease of the South Africa variant.

Coronavirus – Mon Feb 8, 2021 (PA Wire)

The study, due to the young age of participants, could not conclude whether the vaccine worked against severe disease.

During a visit to a coronavirus test manufacturing facility in Derby, the Prime Minister told reporters: “We’re very confident in all the vaccines that we’re using.

“And I think it’s important for people to bear in mind that all of them, we think, are effective in delivering a high degree of protection against serious illness and death, which is the most important thing.”

PA