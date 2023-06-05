05 June 2023

P&O Ferries’ new hybrid ship arrives in Dover

05 June 2023

P&O Ferries’ first new hybrid ship has arrived in Dover.

The company expects the vessel, named Pioneer, to cut fuel usage on Dover-Calais crossings by 40% compared with its current fleet.

Its hybrid system involves batteries being charged by diesel generators.

Pioneer, built in Guangzhou, China, will now conduct final trial sailings before entering service on June 19.

P&O Ferries’ second hybrid ship, named Liberte, is expected to begin operations towards the end of the year.

The vessels, which cost a total of £230 million, are designed to become fully carbon neutral in the future.

This would require them to recharge their batteries at ports, which is not currently possible at Dover or Calais.

The ferries are double-ended so do not need to turn around for loading and unloading.

