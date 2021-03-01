Police appeal for help to identify skeletal remains of woman found at Irish construction site

Irish authorities are appealing for public help to identify skeletal remains uncovered at a construction site.

Construction workers made the find during works on a site in Midleton, Co Cork on January 5 this year.

Despite DNA testing and examination of missing persons’ records, gardai have been unable to identify a positive match.

Superintendent Adrian Gamble said: “Somebody in the community must know how the female skeletal remains came to be at this locally-known tipping point.

“An Garda Siochana are determined to formally identify the deceased and treat her with the respect at dignity that she deserves.

“We need to provide closure for a family that, at this early stage, remain unknown and ensure that the remains are brought to a final resting place.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant you may believe it to be, I’m asking that you would please come forward.”

Forensic examinations suggest the remains belong to a woman in her 70s, who was between 5ft and 5ft 2ins tall, was large-framed, wore dentures and was suffering from arthritis.

Gardai were first notified of the grim discovery on January 5 this year, by workers at a construction site on the Midleton to Youghal Greenway, just off the Shanty Path at Roxborough.

They have released a photo of an item of clothing which was also recovered, described as a white nightdress-type garment.

Carbon dating, a method used by archaeologists to determine the age of living things using radiocarbon, is also being carried out.

Anyone with information can contact Gardai at the incident room at Midleton Garda Station 021 – 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.