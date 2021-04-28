Police appeal for information after elderly woman seen ‘in a confused state’

A woman who is subject of an urgent appeal, seen on doorbell camera footage
A woman who is subject of an urgent appeal, seen on doorbell camera footage
By The Newsroom
6:22am, Wed 28 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Police have launched an urgent search for an elderly woman filmed on a doorbell camera in a confused state in the early hours.

West Midlands Police said the woman was seen “in a confused state” after ringing the bell at an address in Holyhead Road, Coundon just before 3am on Wednesday.

The force tweeted: “Video from the doorbell shows she appears to be confused and not dressed for the weather.

“We have officers searching the area but do not have any reports of missing people.

“If you recognise her or see her, please contact 999 quoting log 240 of 28 April.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Police

Coventry

PA