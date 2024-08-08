Police arrest 121 ‘thugs and criminals’ after disorder outside Downing Street

Police have arrested 10 “thugs and criminals” following violent disorder outside Downing Street last week – bringing the total number of arrests to 121.

The Metropolitan Police said the arrests relate to the disorder in Whitehall, London, on Wednesday July 31 during which bottles and cans were thrown at police and flares at the statue of Sir Winston Churchill in Parliament Square.

Of those arrested, around 70% had previous convictions including weapon possession, violence and drugs offences, police said.

As of Thursday morning, no charges related to the incident in Whitehall have been made.

Sir Mark Rowley joined officers in south London in the early hours of Thursday morning as they carried out the arrests in Sutton.

The Metropolitan Police commissioner said he expected charges to be brought within 24 hours and that those charged will “spend years in prison”.

The arrests follow an evening where thousands of peaceful anti-racism demonstrators appeared to quash fears of further violent disorder across the country, despite the threat of more than 100 planned protests.

More than 1,300 officers were deployed across the capital on Wednesday night in addition to the thousands of police already on duty, police said, as shops were boarded up over fears of further rioting.

London officers were also deployed across the north of England to support police forces on Wednesday ahead of expected disorder, but in most places, planned anti-immigration protests failed to materialise.

What I want to make really clear is those we’ve arrested aren’t protesters, patriots or decent citizens. They’re thugs and criminals

In a statement, Sir Mark said: “Over the last week dozens of officers have continued to investigate the violent disorder which broke out in Whitehall last Wednesday.

“They scoured thousands of hours of footage from bodyworn video, CCTV and social media to identify those responsible for fuelling and committing the thuggish and violent behaviour we saw.

“Their efforts have resulted in a series of crucial arrests last night and in the early hours of this morning.

“What I want to make really clear is those we’ve arrested aren’t protesters, patriots or decent citizens. They’re thugs and criminals.

“Around 70% have previous convictions for weapon possession, violence, drugs and other serious offences. Some have football banning orders.

“These are violent people taking to the streets under the guise of protest to engage in disorder.

“We’ve been really clear we won’t tolerate hate or intimidation. Ordinary Londoners have a right to live their lives without being in fear.

“Our message is clear – anyone thinking of causing disorder and disruption will be found and will be brought to justice.

“I expect many, if not all, of those arrested over the past 24 hours will be charged, will go to court and will spend years in prison.”

On Thursday morning, London Mayor Sadiq Khan paid tribute to police officers in the city and thanked those who demonstrated “peacefully” on Wednesday night to “show London stands united against racism”.

In a statement, he said: “We have seen appalling violence and disorder in towns and cities across the country in recent days, but there was no repeat in our capital overnight.

“The Met has worked tirelessly to make it clear that such violence will not be tolerated and that anyone seeking to engage in disorder and sow division would face the full force of the law.

“I remain in close contact with the Met Commissioner and local people will continue to see an increased police presence across areas of London in the coming days as they seek to reassure and protect our communities.

“I’m clear that there is no place for violence, racism, Islamophobia and antisemitism in our city and we will never let those who seek to divide our communities win.

“London is proud of our diversity and of being an open and welcoming city, and always will be.”

The investigation into the disorder in Whitehall remains ongoing, police said.