15 December 2023

Police arrest man, 29, in connection with assault on 24-year-old

By The Newsroom
15 December 2023

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with an assault on a 24-year-old man in South Ayrshire.

On Friday morning, officers attended a property on Campion Court, Kincaidston, Ayr.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.30am on Friday, December 15, police were called to a report of a 24-year-old man assaulted within a flat on Campion Court, Ayr.

“Officers attended and their enquiries led them to a flat in nearby Marguerite Place, where a 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident. Enquiries are continuing.

“The injured 24-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Body recovered in search for missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord

news

Duke of Sussex hails phone hacking ruling as ‘great day for truth’

news

Cop28 delegates agree to ‘transition away’ from fossil fuels

news