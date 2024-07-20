20 July 2024

Police arrest prisoner who absconded from London hospital

20 July 2024

A prisoner who absconded from a hospital in London has been arrested and returned to prison, police have confirmed.

A manhunt was launched after Graham Gomm, 63, escaped HMP Wormwood Scrubs on Thursday.

Gomm, who has been on remand for burglary offences, was taken to Hammersmith Hospital by prison staff after being taken unwell, but was found to have absconded at around 1:18am.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Saturday that he had been arrested in Putney at around 8:30am and returned to prison.

A spokesperson confirmed an investigation would continue into how Gomm escaped lawful custody.

