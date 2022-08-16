16 August 2022

Police boat comes to rescue of stranded groom

By The Newsroom
16 August 2022

Officers with the Boston police department’s harbour patrol unit are used to helping boaters in distress, but last weekend officer Joe Matthews came to the rescue of a groom in danger of missing his own wedding.

Patrick Mahoney was due to get married on Thompson Island in the middle of Boston Harbour, in the US, on Saturday, but the boat that was supposed to ferry him to the island where his bride-to-be was already waiting broke down, police said.

It gets worse. The groomsmen, photographer, DJ and floral arrangements were also stuck on the mainland.

Enter Joe Matthews, who transported more than a dozen people to the island on his police boat so Mr Mahoney’s marriage to Hannah Crawford could go ahead as scheduled.

“They were there very quickly to get my groomsmen and all of our vendors out here to the island and kind of save the day,” Mr Mahoney told The Boston Globe.

Mr Matthews was only too happy to help.

“It was good to get a nice call for a change and help people out,” he said.

“They seemed happy, and we were happy we could do it. It all worked out.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Thunder, heavy rain and flooding set to continue for days across UK

news

Ryan Giggs threatened to headbutt me next, his ex’s sister tells court

news

Harry and Meghan to visit UK next month for first time since Jubilee

world news