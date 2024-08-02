Police brace for more protests in wake of Southport stabbings

Police across the country are bracing for more protests following the Southport stabbing attack, as one force said disorder “simply will not be tolerated”.

Home Office minister Lord Hanson told would-be rioters to “be prepared to face the full force of the law on this criminal activity”, as the prospect of more than a dozen protests in the coming days looms.

The knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Monday which left three girls dead sparked violent disorder in some cities and towns in England.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced a new “national” response to the disorder linking police forces across the country.

The Muslim Council of Britain said on Friday that hundreds of mosques are strengthening their security and putting in place protective measures ahead of more planned protests.

There are fears Islamic places of worship could be targeted during demonstrations expected to take place over the weekend.

A leading expert on right-wing extremism said urgent action is needed to tackle the “tsunami of lies” on social media which have fanned the flames of protest across the UK.

Professor Matthew Feldman said that within 30 hours of fake news emerging online about the suspect in the Southport stabbings, it had spread across multiple platforms, and sparked protests that led to 53 police officers being hurt.

Sir Keir returned to Southport on Friday, visiting the town for the second time this week after Monday’s knife attack.

The Prime Minister met with members of the local community, according to the Liverpool Echo, along with metro mayor Steve Rotheram, Merseyside Chief Constable Serena Kennedy and representatives from the police, faith groups, health services and the education and voluntary sectors.

Nottinghamshire Police said they are aware of two possible protests this weekend, adding there will be an “increased high-visibility police presence”.

In a statement, the force said: “Anyone who comes into the city or our neighbourhoods to cause any kind of disorder can expect a robust police response.

“It simply will not be tolerated.”

Meanwhile, Thames Valley Police said they are aware of a “potential planned protest” this weekend and that officers will “swiftly respond” if it escalates into violent disorder.

South Yorkshire Police said they are also “aware of a planned protest” and there may be “an increased police presence across the county”.

In Northern Ireland, the PSNI said it is aware of calls “to block roads using women and children” and for a march to an Islamic centre.

Lord Hanson told LBC Radio that forces have the powers under intelligence-led policing to track “people who may be travelling to cause trouble and to cause conspiracy” and to use facial recognition technology and other evidence to bring prosecutions.

The PA news agency found evidence of at least 15 protests advertised online, some calling for participants to take England flags, and a number containing phrases such as “enough is enough”, “save our kids” or “stop the boats”.

Mr Rotheram said he is “concerned” there could be a “repeat of violence somewhere in the Liverpool City Region”, but added: “We know exactly what we’d need to do to ensure that these things are nipped in the bud.”

Lord Walney, the UK Government’s adviser on political violence and disruption, said police should be prepared to step in if it appears troublemakers are travelling to incite riots.

The crossbench peer told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme: “Where there is these kinds of gatherings which are just designed to be fanning the flames of violence, (they) should be stopping people gathering.

“People absolutely have the right to protest in this country, but they do not have the right to riot.”

The 17-year-old charged with the murder of three girls in Southport appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday, and was named as Axel Rudakubana, from Banks in Lancashire.

He is charged with the murder of Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven.

Rudakubana is also charged with the attempted murder of yoga class instructor Leanne Lucas, businessman John Hayes and eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and with possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade.

He was remanded to youth detention accommodation and will next appear in court in October.