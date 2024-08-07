Police braced for planned unrest by ‘hateful and divisive’ groups

Police remain braced for planned unrest by “hateful and divisive groups” as they monitor reports of at least 30 possible gatherings and threats against immigration law specialists.

A list of solicitors’ firms and advice agencies has been shared in chat groups as possible targets for gatherings, with the message inviting people to “mask up” if they attend.

Tell Mama, a group monitoring Islamophobia in the UK, said it has alerted police and counter-terrorism officials to the “far-right threats”.

The Law Society of England and Wales described such gatherings as a “direct assault on our legal profession”, while Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said threats against solicitors are “unacceptable” and those making them will “join the hundreds of others who have already been arrested by police within the last week”.

Staff at some of those businesses told the PA news agency they have been advised to work from home on Wednesday, and that police and fire officers had visited their premises to check security arrangements, including CCTV cameras and smoke alarms.

An office manager at an immigration advisory service said he feels “very, very scared and very upset” regarding the threats his workplace has received and that surrounding businesses feel the same.

A woman who works at an immigration services provider said they have been entering and leaving the office at the same time as colleagues so no-one is alone in the building, adding: “You don’t really know what can happen – you get a bit paranoid then, like anytime someone comes or someone buzzes, like ‘Oh my god, is something going to happen?’”

Asked how she feels about returning to the office eventually, she said: “At the moment, we’re still in this kind of apprehensive, kind of fearful situation where you’re not really sure what to do.”

Companies also said they have removed their addresses from their websites as a precaution against potential targeted violence.

Despite officers in Liverpool and Durham issuing dispersal orders to head off potential unrest, Tuesday night was relatively quiet compared with the violent scenes that have played out across Britain since the initial disturbances in Southport a week earlier.

Around 100 people have already been charged in connection with the unrest, and charges continued to be brought on Tuesday night, with defendants expected in court on Wednesday.

Overnight, two 38-year-old men were charged with violent disorder in connection with disturbances in Southport and Liverpool.

Meanwhile, police said they are investigating several racially-motivated hate crimes in Belfast on Tuesday evening, including an attack on a young boy by a group of youths.

Sir Keir Starmer praised the “robust and swift response” of the criminal justice system, adding that he expects the sentencing of some of those involved to take place by the end of the week.

Speaking to reporters after chairing his second Cobra meeting in two days, the Prime Minister said: “That should send a very powerful message to anybody involved, either directly or online, that you are likely to be dealt with within a week.

“Nobody, but nobody, should be involved themselves in this disorder.”

He sought to reassure communities, pledging to keep people safe, while Home Secretary Yvette Cooper told chief constables the Government will provide support with overtime pay and other resources needed by police forces.

But the Government has faced criticism from some on the right, as well as from Elon Musk, the US-based owner of social media platform X, that police had handled the disorder more harshly than if it had involved members of ethnic minorities.

Having rejected the accusation of “two-tier policing” on Monday, former home secretary and Tory leadership contender Dame Priti Patel told GB News on Tuesday night that Sir Keir should recall Parliament to respond to the claims.

She said: “The fact that that perception exists undermines public trust and confidence in our police. That’s not a good place to be.”

The Government has rejected the claims, and the Prime Minister told reporters his focus is on “ensuring that our communities are safe”.

Approximately 6,000 specialist officers will be at the ready by the end of the week for the so-called “standing army” of police announced by Sir Keir on Monday. These officers have been taken away from their regular duties to deal with ongoing disorder.

In addition to more riot police being put on stand-by, forces are also stepping up neighbourhood policing patrols, teams of detectives are drawing on CCTV, body-worn footage and making use of retrospective facial recognition to identify perpetrators of violence, and intelligence teams are monitoring well-known influencers and organisers for activity.

Ms Cooper said: “Criminals should expect to pay the price for violent thuggery and disorder on our streets. Keyboard warriors also cannot hide, as criminal organisation and incitement online will be liable for prosecution and strong penalties too.”

More than 400 people have been arrested after disorder around England and Northern Ireland, according to police sources, with the number expected to rise in the coming days.

The violence was sparked by false claims about the identity of the teenager suspected of killing three young girls and injuring several others in a knife attack in Southport on July 29, and has seen shops looted and hotels housing asylum seekers attacked.

In a statement, Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said on Wednesday: “This country is faced with one of the worst spates of violent disorder in the last decade. This is a national critical incident and we will do everything in our power to protect London and its communities.

“We know about the events planned by hateful and divisive groups across the capital tomorrow (Wednesday) night. They’ve made their intention to cause disruption and division very clear.

“The scenes of racist, thuggish and criminal behaviour across the country have been deeply shocking. Members of the public and officers have been attacked, many have been injured.

“We will not tolerate this on our streets. We will use every power, tactic and tool available to prevent further scenes of disorder.

“We arrested more than 100 people in central London disorder last week and we will not hesitate to arrest hundreds more if they take to the streets intent on fuelling violence.

“Our message to anyone who plans to breed disorder is clear – you will face the full force of the law.

“Our officers put the safety of others above that of their own. They have faced dangerous and violent scenes and verbal abuse in the name of public service and keeping the King’s peace.

“They will continue to fulfil their duty in the coming days and weeks.

“Londoners in parts of the capital will see more officers in their local area. If anyone is concerned or needs our help, please speak to them. They are there to help.

“Our officers and our communities have truly pulled together in these difficult times.

“We are proud to stand together against the vile and criminal behaviour we’ve seen in recent weeks.”