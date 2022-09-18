Police call for calm after ‘serious disorder’ in Leicester

A police chief has called for calm after disorder broke out at an unplanned protest in Leicester.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said two people were arrested after “serious disorder” on Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

The force said large crowds formed when groups of young men gathered for an unplanned protest.

In a video filmed at 9pm on Saturday, temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said: “We have had numerous reports of an outbreak of disorder in parts of the east Leicester area of the city.

“We have got officers there, we are taking control of that situation.

“There are additional officers en route and dispersal powers and stop search powers have been authorised.

“Please do not get involved, we are calling for calm.”

A police spokesman said: “Several incidents of violence and damage have been reported to the police and are being investigated.

“We are aware of a video circulating showing a man pulling down a flag outside a religious building on Melton Road, Leicester.

“This appears to have taken place while police officers were dealing with public disorder in the area. The incident will be investigated.

“Two arrests were made – one man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit violent disorder and one man on suspicion of possession of a bladed article. They remain in police custody.

“We are continuing to call for dialogue and calm with support from local community leaders. We will not tolerate violence or disorder in our city.”

Additional officers have been on patrol in the area in recent weeks after a number of incidents of disorder following an Asia Cup cricket match.

Claudia Webbe, MP for Leicester East, joined the police in calling for calm on Saturday night.

She wrote on Twitter: “This is a time for cool heads.

“I implore everyone to go home. We can strengthen our dialogue to repair community relations.

“Your family will be worried for your safety, please accept the advice of the police who are trying to defuse and are calling for calm.”