Police charge fourth person, 17, with murder of two teenagers in Bristol

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of two teenagers stabbed to death in Bristol.

Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, died on January 27 after being attacked in the Knowle West area of the city.

The youth is the fourth person to be charged with murder, while two others have been charged with assisting an offender.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Victoria Cook, chief crown prosecutor for CPS South West, said: “Prosecutors from CPS South West’s complex casework unit have authorised two murder charges against a 17-year-old boy following the deaths of 16-year-old Max Dixon and 15-year-old Mason Rist.

“The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified due to his age, is the sixth individual to be charged in connection with the case.

“Anthony Snook, 44, and two youths aged 15 and 16 years old, have already been charged with two counts of murder, while Bailey Westcott, 22, and Jamie Ogbourne, 26, have previously been charged with two counts of assisting an offender.

“The 17-year-old has been refused bail and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.

“As criminal proceedings are now active, there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Earlier on Sunday, Avon and Somerset Police said a 14-year-old girl and a 49-year-old woman were being questioned in custody on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 14-year-old boy was also arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder and was still being detained on Sunday after a warrant for further detention was granted.

This brings the total number of people arrested in connection with the killings to 12.

The five previously charged have all been remanded in custody after appearing in court earlier this week.

Two of the others who were arrested have been released on conditional bail and no further action has been taken against another arrested person.

Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins said: “A dozen people have now been arrested since the tragic events in south Bristol last weekend.

“Mason and Max’s families are being supported by specialist family liaison officers and were earlier today updated about the latest two arrests.

“We are hugely grateful for the support the local community have shown us over the past week and will continue to inform the public of any significant updates regarding this ongoing investigation.”