A woman arrested on suspicion of murdering a five-year-old boy is known to his family but is not his mother, police have said.

The youngster was confirmed dead at the scene on Tuesday after paramedics attempted to revive him at an address in Poplar Road, Earlsdon Coventry.

West Midlands Police who have declined to comment on the nature of the boy’s injuries, had been called to the scene shortly after 5.55pm.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference on Wednesday, Superintendent Ronan Tyrer, of Coventry Police, said the death had understandably shocked the community.

The senior officer said: “We were called to the Earlsdon area of Coventry and when we arrived found a young boy, who was just short of his sixth birthday, with multiple injuries.

Flowers left near the scene in tribute to the five-year-old (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

“Despite the extensive efforts of police officers and paramedics, unfortunately nothing could be done to save him.

“At this time, I’m unable to provide you with the boy’s details until his wider family have been informed.

“His parents are being supported and will continue to be supported by dedicated family liaison officers during this heart-breaking time.”

Supt Tyrer went on: “We have arrested a 49-year-old woman.

“She is known to the family and I would like to stress it is not the boy’s mother.

“She’s in custody currently, and an extensive investigation is under way.

“We are not looking for anybody else in relation to this incident.

“This incident is shocking, our thoughts at this time are with the boy’s family, both immediate and wider family and of course his friends.

“The boy’s school have been informed and are providing the support available through the school’s trust and the local authority to parents and pupils.”

Appealing for members of the public to remove posts relating to the events from social media and not to share such images, Mr Tyrer added: “I would ask that the family’s privacy is respected.

Superintendent Ronan Tyrer speaks at a press conference near the murder scene (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

“I would further ask that consideration be given to the family of the boy, who are clearly devastated.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to Poplar Road at about 6pm and sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene.

An ambulance service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered a boy in a serious condition.

“He was already receiving medical attention from police colleagues.

“Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save the boy and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”